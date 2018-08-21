JSCC athletic identity now officially ‘Green Jays’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has revealed the school’s new athletic identity, announcing that they will now be known as the Green Jays.

School officials announced the change Tuesday afternoon during a public event in the school’s gym, according to a news release. The newly refinished gym floor was revealed to spectators awaiting the new identity.

“The campus chose to move forward with a new athletic identity while reflecting on the past,” the release says. “The idea was to have something unique that would set Jackson State apart.”

“From the very beginning we’ve been the Generals,” Director of Athletics and Student Activities Steve Cornelison said in the release. “At the time this mascot embodied our fighting spirit and continued with us as we built the institution and our athletic program from the ground up.”

The school shared a video about the change on the JSCC Communications YouTube channel.