No trial date set for man charged in TBI agent’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than two years after TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier was killed in an undercover drug investigation, a trial date still has not been set for Brenden Burns, the man accused of killing him.

“Those dates have not been determined yet,” Burns’ attorney, Matt Maddox, said. “The judge is going to send out a proposed scheduling order, and the parties will review it and suggest any possible changes that may need to be made.”

Attorneys and Judge Kyle Atkins say a trial date could be set as early as August or September 2019.

Maddox says the long time frame on getting this case to trial is not unusual.

“It’s not really very long. A case of this magnitude, it is three years or more is not unusual,” he said.

Burns’ attorneys says they are still in the beginning stages of the case.

“(We’re) still investigating and preparing for the trial that will occur next year,” Maddox said.

He says the length of the trial depends on prosecutors.

“A lot of that depends on what the state decides to put on as evidence, and we won’t know that until later on,” Maddox said.

Burns’ next court appearance has not been set.