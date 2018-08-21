Paul Edward Stewart

Paul Edward Stewart, 69, died Monday evening August 13, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Jackson, TN the son of the late Paul Stewart, Sr and Marie Barnes Stewart. He spent almost 30 years with the Jackson Fire Department, retiring as Captain. He loved cars, Honda Motorcycles, hunting, fishing, cooking and grilling for friends and family. The best catfish ever.

He is survived by his wife Janet Stewart, one daughter, Heather Michelle Stewart, one brother, Ralph Stewart, three sisters, Linda Burgher, Ramona Vance, Sandra Matthews, two grandchildren, Brayden Martin and Garrett Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Brantley Evans.

SERVICES: Memorial services will be held Friday, August 17, 2018 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. John Norvell officiating. The family will be receiving friends Friday from 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Jackson Fire Department.

