Pearline Hurt

Funeral services for Pearline Hurt, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Ms. Hurt passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Hurt will lie in state Thursday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.