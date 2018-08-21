Robert Gerald Majors

Robert Gerald Majors was born July 23, 1931 in Adamsville, TN the son of the late Leland and Mable Nichols Majors.

He was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Cardwell on June 1, 1957. Mrs. Majors preceded him in death on August 20, 2009.

Mr. Majors was first and foremost a Christian man who served First Presbyterian Church in Adamsville as an Elder for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated college from Memphis State University and worked alongside his brother, Billy for over 50 years at Majors Insurance Agency. He enjoyed smoking his pipe, deep sea fishing and having coffee in the afternoons with his brother at Jack’s in Adamsville. His grandchildren were his greatest joy and he proudly carried the title of “Poppy.”

Mr. Majors departed this life on August 19, 2018 in Adamsville, Tennessee at the age of 87 Years, 27 Days. He is survived by a daughter, Kara Majors Hill and husband Cory of Adamsville, TN; a brother, Billy Majors and wife Rheba of Adamsville, TN; brother-in-law, Sammy Cardwell and wife Linda of Selmer, TN; a sister-in-law, Karen Caldwell of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Baylee, Rob, and Ben Hill all of Adamsville, TN; and a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Majors was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Gerald (Bobby) Majors II and Clint Majors.

Serving as Pallbearers are Rob Hill, Jack Majors, Steve Nichols, Eddie Dickey, Tommy Ross, Devin McMeans.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Majors, Tommy Morris, Jimmy Max Pettigrew, Bob Shaible, Joe Nichols.

Visitation will be August 21, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Ausgust 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until Services at 11:00 AM all at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Adamsville in Adamsville, Tennessee, with Kevin Majors, Burney Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Adamsville Cemetery at Adamsville, Tennessee.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer are in charge of arrangements.

