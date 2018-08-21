WWII veteran takes honorary flight with Pilots for Christ

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A nonprofit organization honored a World War II veteran Tuesday by taking him on an honorary flight.

James H. McCollough is a retired Air Force gunner and World War II veteran. He will celebrate his 99th birthday next month.

One organization wanted to give McCollough a birthday present he would never forget. He returned to the skies Tuesday thanks to Pilots for Christ.

“Pilots for Christ is a nonprofit organization,” volunteer pilot Hunter Grills said. “We work through serving our Lord through aviation.”

Grills has known McCollough for several years. He says he knew this was something McCollough wanted to do.

“He said he wanted to go flying, and I said, ‘Well, I’ll take you up,’” Grills said.

McCollough served seven years in the Air Force, and flying is still in his blood.

“It stays with you, and when you get the chance to do it, you take the chance,” he said.

Tuesday’s flight was an honor flight for the veteran. McCollough isn’t letting his age hold him back.

“Feel OK. I’m just an old man, but I can handle it,” he said.

They took off and flew over McCollough’s home and the Mississippi River before touching back down.