BREAKING: TBI Top 10 Most Wanted suspect captured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation captured a suspect on the Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday.

Gerald Eugene Dolberry, 31, was wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI.

Dolberry was wanted on two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on Weaver Street in Lexington.