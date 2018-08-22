Cavaliers prove they won’t back down in 2018

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Cavaliers tallied the most votes for the team of the week after they took down rival Dyer County, 49-29.

Crockett lost a boatload of seniors after the 2017 season and many thought they’d fall off from the 10-3 team they were a year ago. But they started to prove some of those critics wrong with the strong performance.

But even though they won by 20, head coach Kevin Ward said his team could have done better.

“The first half went really well, the second half I kind of think we kind of got up 28 points and kind of just started doing our own thing and with a young team, those things tend to happen and we talked about that,” Ward said. “Really good football teams would put a team away when they have the opportunity, we had the opportunity, we just didn’t do it.”

Moving forward Ward and the Cavaliers plan to build on that win and hopefully get back to where they were last season.

“I always tell them you know that win is a good win only if you win next week, build off this win,” Ward said. “So that’s what we’re going to try and do, try and execute our game plan a little bit better for a little bit longer period of time throughout the game and see if it’s good enough to beat USJ.”