Chilled Avocado and Cucumber Soup

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

4 medium sized chopped cucumbers (peeped and seeds removed)

3 avocados (chopped)

1/2 cup red onion (chopped)

1 tbsp fresh chopped basil

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp crushes red pepper flakes

Cherry or grape tomatoes for garnish

In a large mixing bowl add cucumbers, avocados, red onion, basil, lime juice, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Give a good stir. Working in batches, use your blender to purée the ingredients until nice and smooth. The mixture is fairly thick so you may have to help it along. Once smooth transfer to a storage container and move on to the next batch. After you have puréed all the vegetables stir in the crushed red pepper flakes. Store in the refrigerator for at least six hours or overnight to chill.

To serve simply ladle a large helping into a bowl. Top with a few freshly sliced cherry or grapes, a little fresh chopped avocado, and a little fresh basil. Enjoy!