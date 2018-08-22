Fall Tease Tonight!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee, we’re starting the morning off with temperatures in the middle 60s. generally abort 2 to 3 degrees below average for this time of year. The real fall tease will be Thursday morning. For today, High pressure will slowly settle into the region at the surface. This will keep wind out of the north today between 5 and 10 mph. That will keep a slight chill to the air. Clouds will increase by late morning and a few might produce a few light sprinkles or rain today. It will be light and very hit or miss, a lot like yesterday. Tonight clouds should clear rapidly as high pressure settles in, with full radiational cooling in effect tonight, temps will dip into the upper 50s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com