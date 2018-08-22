Feeling Like Fall for Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, August 22nd

It’s already been nice and comfortable today with lower humidity than we’ve had lately but even drier weather is ahead. Skies are hazy from wildfire smoke brought in over West Tennessee skies from out west. This will continue overhead on Thursday too, so expect mostly clear by smoky skies tomorrow!

TONIGHT

Get ready for a cool night! Temperatures should drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise Thursday morning – one of the coldest mornings we’ve had since the beginning of June! Skies will be hazy overnight with low humidity Thursday morning.

Mostly clear skies are forecast tomorrow with a cool start followed by a cool afternoon! No rain and plenty of sunshine should allow temperatures to warm up to the lower 80s, still well below the typical high of 90°F we get on August 23rd. Hot and humid weather returns this weekend! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

