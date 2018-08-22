FHU executive VP to return to business classroom

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One of Freed-Hardeman University’s head officials is stepping down to return to the classroom.

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Dwayne Wilson is stepping down from his administrative role to once again join the ranks of the college of business faculty for the spring 2019 semester, according to a release from the university.

The university will begin looking for his replacement next month.

Wilson will continue teaching personal and family financial management and develop a new career readiness course for students.