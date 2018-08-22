Jimette LaFonda McCurry

Funeral services for Jimette LaFonda McCurry, age 39, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. McCurry passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning August 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. McCurry will lie-in-state from 9:00 AM until time of service on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.