Joseph “Joe” Henry Taylor

Funeral services for Joseph “Joe” Henry Taylor, age 73, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Taylor passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 24, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Taylor will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.