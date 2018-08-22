Lexington woman helps capture TBI’s Top Ten suspect

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Lexington woman helped capture a suspect from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted list Wednesday.

“At about 3:30, we received a call from a resident in the neighborhood here on Weaver Street that the fugitive was, in fact, here at a residence on Weaver Street, and a potential female subject at this location was being held against her will,” said Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department.

31-year-old Gerald Dolberry was taken into custody in Lexington Wednesday, after being found hiding out at a home. Dolberry was recently added to TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list. He is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder in connection to a weekend shooting in Paris.

“There may have been some type a relationship with someone here. That’s yet to be determined,” Captain Middleton said. “I wouldn’t want to speculate as to why that is at this point, but I’m sure that will come out as part of their subsequent investigation.”

Brittany Umstead, who lives at the residence where Dolberry was hiding out, says she saw him when she came home from work. She says knowing he’s wanted, she did not want him in her home.

“I’m not too fond of him,” said Umstead. “He’s not a good person. He’s a woman beater.”

A number of agencies were on scene including the United States Marshall Service. Officials say about an hour after Umstead called 9-1-1, Dolberry voluntary surrendered without incident.

“I’m relieved. I’m happy,” Umstead said. “I’m glad because he got what he needed. He’s where he needs to be.”

Dolberry was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. Captain Middleton says he will eventually be transferred to Henry County, where he will be formally charged.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.