Local student heads to New York for chance to win film festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local student is headed to New York City later this year for a chance to win a film festival.

Orchee Sorker is a junior at Jackson Christian and recently attended the Governor’s School for the Arts over the summer.

She and 22 other students learned the ins and outs of filmmaking over a four-week period.

Sorker says it’s something every student should try to do.

“I think everyone should try, because I applied to nine different governor’s schools, and they’re all really hard to get into, and so just hope for the best, and it’s the best experience you’ll ever have,” Sorker said.

The film Sorker worked on, “Concrete Joy,” was nominated for the 2018 All American High School Film Festival in New York City.

She and the four other students who worked on the film will head to the Big Apple in October to hopefully take home the award.