Martin man killed in weekend ATV crash

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Martin man was killed over the weekend in an ATV crash near Dresden.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Connor Mansfield died in the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on Bushart Road near Dresden.

THP says Mansfield was on an ATV that failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, hitting a tree.