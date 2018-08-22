Nashville’s police union sues to block vote on oversight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The police union in Tennessee’s largest city is suing to block a referendum establishing an oversight board.

The Tennessean reports the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police filed a lawsuit Tuesday.

Metro Charter rules stipulate measures need signatures from 10 percent of the preceding general election’s voter turnout to get on the ballot. The group pushing the citywide referendum, Community Oversight Now, used the August 2016 local general election as a baseline. FOP argues the May special mayoral election, which had a higher turnout, should set the threshold.

The lawsuit is predicated on metrics, but the police union opposes the board’s concept.

Community Oversight Now criticized the lawsuit for attacking government accountability. The referendum was galvanized by two recent shootings in which white officers killed black men who were running away.