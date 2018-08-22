Philip R. Reynolds

Philip R. Reynolds, age 84, died on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Philip was born on April 12, 1934, the son of the late Joseph Clyde and Iva Grace Sonney Reynolds. He was retired from Salant & Salant as a shipping foreman in Paris, TN and later as a receiving clerk with Wal-Mart. He was a member of Lighthouse Church of Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Reynolds of Jackson, a daughter, Cynthia Jones and husband Gary of Jackson, TN; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 24, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Bro. Gary Jones, Bro. Jerry Stafford officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris, TN with the committal by Pastor Donald Lance at 5:00 PM.

The family is requesting that memorial be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.