Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in Jackson business break-in, credit card theft

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people they believe are involved in a break-in Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a break-in at Jackson Sand in north Jackson just after 10 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the company’s office was broken into and blank checks and a credit card were stolen.

Surveillance video shows a black man driving a gold Nissan inside the office, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The credit card was later used at several businesses in Jackson, including Nerdvana, a Dollar General store and Walmart on Emporium Drive.

The man was last seen leaving in a blue Chrysler van.

A woman shown in surveillance video is believed to be associated with the break-in and thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000.