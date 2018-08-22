Wife of gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean visits Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean’s wife, Anne Davis, was in the Hub City Wednesday.

Davis made a stop by the Baker’s Rack in downtown Jackson to speak with the Madison Area Democratic Women over coffee.

While the women got to know Davis, she said she believes a large percentage of voters in this year’s election will be women and most know how women “get things done.”

She said she plans to work with her husband all the way through November and beyond.

“I’m standing with Karl and campaigning with him and doing whatever I can to get him elected,” Davis said. “And the same is true of our son and our two daughters. It’s a family affair. We all believe Karl will do great things for Tennessee.”

Dean served as mayor of Nashville from 2007 to 2015.