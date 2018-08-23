Billy Grant Hankins

Funeral services for Billy Grant Hankins, age 52, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Hankins passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday, August 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Hankins will lie in state Tuesday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.