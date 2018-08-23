Community enjoys night of music and dinner to support Child Evangelism Fellowship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the community broke bread together at West Jackson Baptist Church Thursday, to support what representatives say is the oldest and largest evangelistic children’s ministry in the world.

“We believe that if we are able to lead children to their knowledge of Christ as their Savior, then they’re also going to be good citizens, good members of the community, and so forth, and be set on a better path for the future,” said Randy Nicholas, executive director of the West Tennessee chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship.

The organization is Child Evangelism Fellowship, and members say they host an hour long after school program for students in kindergarten through 5th grade to help spread the message of Christ.

“The ‘Good News Club’ is our primary model for ministry,” Nicholas said, “where we do bible study, scripture memory, and fun songs with the kids.”

“People say you can’t get into schools and tell children about Jesus, that they’ve taken God out of the schools, but really this is a good opportunity to be able to share Christ, even in the schools,” said volunteer Emily Ann Metcalf.

Members of the organization say they welcome any West Tennessee school interested in their activities and say they are always looking for volunteers.

“I would say it’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s great for you. It’s great for the kids. If you’re a teaching candidate, it’s great practice, if you’re not, it’s a great way to volunteer,” Metcalf said, “or we love to have people just hang out with the kids, so they can get to know them and see the love of Christ in you.”

Nicholas says fundraisers like the one Thursday are so important because they raise all of their own support for the activities they provide. He says the organization is hoping to raise anywhere from eight to ten thousand dollars.

Nicholas says they welcome any denomination that agrees with their statement of faith. You can find out out more about CEF at www.cefoftennessee.com