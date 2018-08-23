JPD mourns sudden loss of police service dog

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department announced the death this week of one of their police service dogs.

“K-9 Kyra” was the department’s first female dual purpose police dog and the department’s first bomb detection dog, according to a new release.

Kyra passed away suddenly Tuesday from complications due to a medical condition, the release says.

Kyra was partnered with Sgt. Brandon Moss, an 18-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department.

Kyra received national recognition and an award from the United States Police Canine Association in 2016 for locating the firearm used in a robbery/murder that occurred on Nov. 25, 2015, according to the release.

“Kyra was not only a member of the Jackson Police Department, she was also a valued family member of the Moss family,” the release says. “She enjoyed going to work every day but also enjoyed the valuable time she had at home playing with Sgt. Moss’ wife and two children and the unconditional love that she received from all of them.”