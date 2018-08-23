McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport sees increase in travelers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — More passengers are flying in and out of Jackson. Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority Executive Director Steve Smith said they have seen an increase in traffic at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport this year.

“Easy to come in and out,” Michael Reid, a passenger, said.

Reid flies in and out of McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport for business. He said it is convenient and cheaper than flying into Memphis. “The cost of the ticket is about $150 round-trip.”

Smith said they have seen a 30 percent increase in passengers since adding a flight to Atlanta in March.

“We were flying about 550-600 passengers a month. Now it’s over 1,000 a month,” he said.

Smith said takeoffs and landings are also up about 4.3 percent over a comparable 12-month period. He said they are seeing more corporate travel.

“Their business seems to be up overall, and when that happens, we’re the recipient of the traffic,” he said.

Smith said Air Choice One recently purchased two 19-passenger planes.

“They’re working to get those aircrafts certified, and if our numbers stay up here in Jackson, I feel like we’ll see one of those airplanes, maybe even before the end of this year,” he said.

The larger planes would more than double the capacity on flights out of Jackson.

“Very convenient to leave Hartsfield and the plane is very comfortable, very roomy and spacious,” Reid said.

Smith said McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport now sees more than 12,000 passengers a year.