Mugshots : Madison County : 8/22/18 – 8/23/18

1/17 Tara Ferguson Forgery

2/17 Quanesha Davis Violation of probation

3/17 Gordon Tosh Failure to appear

4/17 Brooklyn Pilkington Shoplifting



5/17 Candy March Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Michael Tejohn Fugitive-Hold for other agency

7/17 Ethan Denton Shoplifting

8/17 Kelsey Arnold Violation of community corrections



9/17 Brittany Harris Violation of probation

10/17 Laquita Baskin Simple domestic assault

11/17 Larry Herron Stalking

12/17 Larry Williams Aggravated assault



13/17 Lenorise Beasley Violation of probation

14/17 Patrick Willis Burglary, schedule I & VI drug violations

15/17 Artavis Douglas Failure to appear

16/17 Ray McKnuckles Failure to appear



17/17 Timothy McGowen Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































NOTE: Mugshots from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 are not available due to a computer issue at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/22/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/23/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.