Overturned tractor-trailer blocks Highway 18 near Madison/Hardeman Co. line





UPDATE: Highway 18 has now been reopened.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a highway Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 18 near the Madison County and Hardeman County line.

The truck flipped, blocking both lanes of traffic.

THP says another wreck happened behind the truck when an ambulance stopped to avoid the overturning tractor-trailer and was hit by a vehicle behind it.

No serious injuries were reported in either crash.