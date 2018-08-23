Quickly Becoming Hot and Humid Again Soon

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 23rd

It’s been a picture perfect day in West Tennessee! Temperatures were all the way down to 56°F in Jackson this morning at 6 a.m.! Hopefully you’re enjoying this “cool” spell while it lasts because the weather ahead is hotter and more humid and we’ll see those changes happen quickly!





TONIGHT

It felt like Fall this morning with temperatures in the middle 50s, and even though it won’t get quite that cool tonight, it’ll still be nice. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the lower 60s by Friday morning with calm winds.

After another crisp morning, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 80s tomorrow afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Still won’t be too humid out there, but I think you’ll notice the muggy weather returning Friday night and Saturday. Under cloudy skies, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s by Saturday morning. There’s a slight chance for rain tomorrow evening mainly in northwest Tennessee where that chance is 20%. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

