Ingredients:1 loaf frozen bread dough2 Tbsps parmesan cheese2 Tbsps olive oil1-2 cloves fresh garlic1 egg yolk (save the white)1 tsp parsley1/2 tsp oregano1/4 tsp black pepper2 cups grated mozzarella cheese1 jar of pizza sauceTOPPINGS: pepperoni, cooked sausage, cooked bacon, ham, chopped green pepper, chopped onion, sliced mushrooms or sliced olives

RECIPE:

Thaw bread dough per directions on package. Roll dough on large cutting board (sprinkle flour on roller if sticking) to make a large rectangle.

In a bowl, mix parmesan cheese, parsley, oregano, pepper, egg yolk, fresh pressed garlic and olive oil. Spread mixture on dough like butter. Cover with choose of toppings and mozzarella cheese.

Roll like a jelly roll and turn ends under with seam down. Transfer Stromboli roll to a pizza pan, jelly roll pan or large cookie sheet (SEAM SIDE DOWN). Whisk reserved egg white in small bowl and brush on dough.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Slice Stromboli with serrated bread knife. Serve warm with heated pizza sauce. ENJOY!