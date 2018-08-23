Stromboli
Submitted by: Jackie Foxx
Ingredients:
1 loaf frozen bread dough
2 Tbsps parmesan cheese
2 Tbsps olive oil
1-2 cloves fresh garlic
1 egg yolk (save the white)
1 tsp parsley
1/2 tsp oregano
1/4 tsp black pepper
2 cups grated mozzarella cheese
1 jar of pizza sauce
TOPPINGS: pepperoni, cooked sausage, cooked bacon, ham, chopped green pepper, chopped onion, sliced mushrooms or sliced olives
RECIPE:
In a bowl, mix parmesan cheese, parsley, oregano, pepper, egg yolk, fresh pressed garlic and olive oil. Spread mixture on dough like butter. Cover with choose of toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Roll like a jelly roll and turn ends under with seam down. Transfer Stromboli roll to a pizza pan, jelly roll pan or large cookie sheet (SEAM SIDE DOWN). Whisk reserved egg white in small bowl and brush on dough.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Slice Stromboli with serrated bread knife. Serve warm with heated pizza sauce. ENJOY!