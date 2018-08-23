Sunny And Pleasant Today!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! We started the morning off on the chilly side as expected. Temperatures ranged from 53°F this morning in Paris to 60°F in Savannah. We’ll see overall more sunshine today slight less haze as we’re still in the direct path of smoke from the wild fires in the West. We warm temps to around 82°F this afternoon. Tonight will be cool as well, but not as cool as Thursday morning… Friday, the deep trough that brought the cool weather will lose it’s grip as the SW extension of the Bermuda high pressure strengthens and returns temperatures back to normal through the weekend. It will also bring deep tropical moisture back as well, which will allow heat indices back into the upper 90s to triple digits all weekend.. There are no t many triggers for storms, but there may be an isolated afternoon storm through the weekend into next week.

