A Much Warmer Weekend

Weather Update – 6:09 p.m. – Friday, August 24th

Goodbye to our taste of Fall as warm and humid weather returns for the weekend. Rain chances will be on the lower side, but a scattered storm or two will be possible mainly in our northern counties. A return to a more southerly flow in our weather patterns will drive our heat index back to near 100 both Saturday and Sunday.





TONIGHT

A slight chance of a quick shower along the northern counties, otherwise, enjoy a partly cloudy evening with temperatures in the upper 60’s overnight. Saturday will bring a return of the hot muggy weather in the afternoon.

Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Brian Davis and Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/Meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com