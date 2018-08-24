Chickasaw Heritage Festival, free concert is Saturday at Shiloh

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park will host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark, located on Shiloh battlefield.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information including an event schedule, visit the National Park Service website.

The festival is part of the 102nd birthday celebration of the National Park Service.

As part of the celebration, there will also be a free concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday featuring Derek St. Holmes.

St. Holmes was the original lead singer for Ted Nugent and sang on all of Nugent’s most famous songs in the 1970s including “Stranglehold” and “Cat Scratch Fever.”

Find more information on the concert here.