Discovery Park of America names new president & CEO

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The board of directors of Discovery Park of America announced Friday the selection of the organization’s new president and CEO.

Scott Williams will replace retiring president and CEO James Rippy, according to a release. Rippy is retiring Dec. 31.

Rippy will continue in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, the release says.

A West Tennessee native, Williams is currently the president and chief operating officer of the Newseum in Washington, D.C., according to the release. He earned his degree in journalism from the University of Memphis and held leadership positions at several advertising agencies and other Memphis companies including Cleo, Inc., ServiceMaster, Baptist Memorial Health Care and Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

“Scott brings a significant track record of success in the entertainment, museum, attraction and tourism businesses,” board member Chris Kirkland, who led the search committee, said in the release. “I’m confident that his background and experience as a trusted leader and his unique set of skills in strategic planning, operations, development and education will be extremely valuable as DPA begins the next chapter.”