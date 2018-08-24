Inmate mysteriously dies after jail incident; family searches for answers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Murfreesboro family is searching for answers after their loved one mysteriously died.

Detrick Grady’s family members say it’s a senseless loss.

“I need someone to tell me what happened to my son,” Detrick’s mother Felicia Grady said.

39-year-old Grady was booked in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex at the end of July.

Soon after, his mother says she got a call her son was in the hospital.

“Just like I can’s sleep, if [whoever is responsible] has a conscious, they shouldn’t be able to sleep,” Grady said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Grady was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, and later was released from the jail after his admission to the hospital.

“He could not hear, he was brain-dead and on a ventilator,” Detrick’s sister Nancy Hill said.

Hill says her brother leaves behind two daughters and a son.

She says when family arrived to the hospital, they didn’t have a chance to say goodbye.

“They don’t deserve to be living on this earth without a parent, when they could’ve had him,” Hill said.

The family says Detrick was in jail for less than 24 hours before they got the call he was in the hospital.

Family members say Detrick had no existing health problems.

As many questions loom around Detrick’s death, his family says they won’t give up the search for justice.

“We miss Detrick, we all want justice for Detrick, and we wont stop,” Hill said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office confirms Detrick Grady was booked on simple assault and violation of probation charges.

The TBI is leading the investigation.