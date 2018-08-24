Local church donates $9K to RIFA’s Snack Backpack program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated $9,000 to RIFA on Friday.
The church made the donation to RIFA’s Snack Backpack program.
RIFA has received thousands of dollars from the church in the past.
Friday’s donation is a result of the community’s need for food support.
Bishop Micheal Pearson says donating the money is essential.
“There is such a great need in our community. The need continues to rise every year, and as I talked to some of the RIFA staff today, that has been pressed on me so much more so today,” Pearson said.
The church members said they were happy to lend a helping hand.