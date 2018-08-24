Local church donates $9K to RIFA’s Snack Backpack program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated $9,000 to RIFA on Friday.

The church made the donation to RIFA’s Snack Backpack program.

RIFA has received thousands of dollars from the church in the past.

Friday’s donation is a result of the community’s need for food support.

Bishop Micheal Pearson says donating the money is essential.

“There is such a great need in our community. The need continues to rise every year, and as I talked to some of the RIFA staff today, that has been pressed on me so much more so today,” Pearson said.

The church members said they were happy to lend a helping hand.