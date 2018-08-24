‘Mommy & Me’ consignment sale is this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shop this weekend for a good cause.

The nonprofit group Jackson Area Mothers of Multiples are hosting their annual Mommy and Me consignment sale.

The sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church on Oil Well Road.

Items include infant, boys and girls clothing, maternity clothing, children’s shoes, furniture, toys and bedding. The half price sale is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A portion of proceeds go to Birth Choice and Women of Hope Ministries.