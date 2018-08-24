Mugshots : Madison County : 8/23/18 – 8/24/18

1/14 Pierce Sutton Violation of probation

2/14 Annette Williams Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/14 Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/14 Cedric Cross Violation of probation, failure to appear



5/14 Christopher Parrott Simple domestic assault

6/14 Jessica Bishop Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/14 Jordan Sellers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/14 Landon Simmons Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/14 Martegas Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/14 Rickey McCory Aggravated kidnapping

11/14 Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/14 Sheila Butler Violation of probation



13/14 Summer Morris Violation of probation

14/14 Tabias Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.