Mugshots : Madison County : 8/23/18 – 8/24/18 August 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Pierce Sutton Violation of probation 2/14Annette Williams Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 3/14Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license 4/14Cedric Cross Violation of probation, failure to appear 5/14Christopher Parrott Simple domestic assault 6/14Jessica Bishop Driving on revoked/suspended license 7/14Jordan Sellers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 8/14Landon Simmons Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 9/14Martegas Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license 10/14Rickey McCory Aggravated kidnapping 11/14Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/14Sheila Butler Violation of probation 13/14Summer Morris Violation of probation 14/14Tabias Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.