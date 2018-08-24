Rotary Club of Humboldt helps RIFA package food for local students

Jackson, Tenn. — The Rotary Club of Humboldt is packing bags for students in need.

“This is actually the first time we participated in the Backpack Project,” Rotary Member Jeff Lansdale said. “I think it’s been active in our community for a while but again a new project for Humboldt Rotary.”

The Rotary Club received a grant with the donations raised from their organization to achieve this project.

“This year we actually received our first ever grant from Rotary International, and we received the grant because of our contributions to the foundation,” Rotary member Christine Warrington said.

The organization is providing snacks, such as raisins and yogurt, for 90 Humboldt students weekly for two months.

Rotary Club members say nutrition is vital in helping students succeed.

“As we learned about some of the nutritional needs the children had in the Humboldt City School System, we thought this would be a good way to help in that area,” Lansdale said. “I think proper nutrition has been shown to have a direct impact on their performance in school.”

Organizers say they hope this new initiative makes a difference this school year.

They will deliver the backpacks Sept. 6.