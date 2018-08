1 lb or about 4 Vidalia onions-slice thin and simmer in 2T. butter until soft.

Add: 3/4 c. sour cream

2 eggs-well beaten

1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Pour into unnamed single pie shell. Bake 350° oven for 50-60 min.

Done when inserted knife comes out clean, sprinkle additional cheese on top if desired.