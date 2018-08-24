TBI issues Top 10 alert for Ripley man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed a Ripley man on the Top 10 Most Wanted.

Sequna Copeland, 29, is wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the TBI for federal violation of the conditions of his supervised release.

He is also wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of an accident, according to the TBI.

Copeland is described as a black male, about 5-feet, 11-inches and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the Lauderdale County or Ripley area.

Anyone who sees Copeland or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.