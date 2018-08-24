Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Joanna Willingham

DENMARK, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Denmark Elementary School teacher Joanna Willingham.

Willingham has been teaching for over 20 years, but teaching wasn’t always her initial plan. After getting her education at the University of Memphis and Union University, she eventually invested in becoming a teacher afterwards.

“Education kept dragging me and pulling me back,” Willingham said. “So I finally, after about two years, I gave in and changed my major and never looked back.”

The kindergarten teacher says her favorite part about teaching is the children and seeing them grow.

“Honestly, they just make me laugh,” Willingham said. “Kindergartners are just fun. They’re funny, they’re excited about everything. They see the world through different eyes than we do.”

Willingham will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.