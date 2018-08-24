UT Martin community helps freshmen move onto campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students at the University of Tennessee at Martin started moving into their dorms Friday morning with the help of other students, faculty and staff.

Chancellor Keith Carver takes a hands-on approach to leading the university.

“I’ve moved a lot of boxes today, plugged in a lot of refrigerators and microwaves,” Carver said. “But really, I’ve dried a lot of tears too, for parents.”

Carver says he helps parents come to terms with dropping off their student for the first time at college. “I think I’ve been more of a counselor to the parents though than a help to the students. It’s tough. It’s tough to send them off to college,” he said.

Meanwhile, their kids are getting a big welcome from returning students and staff.

“It’s like the best day of the year because all of the students are coming back, and that’s what we really look forward to, and the energy is just great,” senior UTM student Macy Watkins said.

She says returning students all step in to help freshmen get settled. “There are volunteers from different organizations here on campus and people from the community coming to help,” she said.

Students say they can’t wait to show the new students the campus. “I just love to see everyone’s smiling faces and get to know the new students and to make friendships with them,” Watkins said.

Classes at UT Martin start Monday, Aug. 27.