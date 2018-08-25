A Warm And Muggy Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Saturday, August 25th

Saturday will be a day under increasing temperatures and humidity. Summer makes a full return with highs around 90 degrees both days and a few very isolated hit or miss thundershowers. Most areas will not get any rain at all. The humidity makes a big return causing our afternoon and early evenings to feel more like around 100 degrees at times.





TODAY AND THE WEEKEND AHEAD:



Saturday will bring a return of the hot, slightly more muggy weather. Highs will reach around 90 by the afternoon, but because the dew points are slowly getting into the 70s, the humidity will make it feel warmer. High pressure will dominate much of the southeast through the next few days, allowing rain chances to be much lower this weekend into next week. Better rain chances and a cool down looks to be around Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend everyone! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

