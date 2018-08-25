Afternoon house fire claims the life of a Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoke could be seen billowing from what’s left of a home in Chester County Saturday.

“Around 12:45 pm, we received a call about a structure fire at 4440 Old Jacks Creek Road,” said Branson Barnes, investigator with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chester County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, and State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene. Barnes says it took them a little less than an hour to get the flames under control.

“When the sheriffs department and the fire department arrived, the house was fully engulfed,” Barnes said.

Investigators say a father and a son live at the residence, only one of them was home at the time of the blaze.

“There is one fatality at this time,” said Barnes. “We can’t confirm identity, so we’re working through that at this point.”

As to the cause and origin of the fire, officials say they are still investigating. They say there is no reason to believe foul play is involved.

Officials have yet to release details as to the identity of the victim. Stick with WBBJ 7 on-air and online as more details come in.

