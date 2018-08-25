Hardin Co. man charged with having prohibited weapon

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man has been arrested on charges of having a prohibited weapon.

Jonathan White was arrested without incident and charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, according to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The release says on Friday, TBI agents began investigating a series of threats posted on social media by White. During the course of the investigation, agents determined White may be in possession of an explosive device.

On Friday evening, White met with agents working in an undercover capacity and provided them with a pipe bomb, according to a press release from the TBI.

The release says, special operations personnel from the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and rendered the explosive device safe.

This was a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Savannah Police Department.

He was booked into the Hardin County Jail on a $500,000 bond.