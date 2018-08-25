Hazmat crews respond to I-40 chemical spill

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hazmat crews helped to clean a chemical spill on Interstate 40 Saturday.

Madison county fire chief Eric Turner says it happened about noon.

He says a trooper from the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over a tractor trailer that was leaking what turned out to be a corrosive liquid while traveling westbound near mile marker 69.

As a precaution both the Madison county and Jackson fire departments were called to investigate.

“There was a 250 gallon tote inside the truck that developed a leak, so we had to get here on the scene,” he said. “We had to get the scene secure, and we have a cleanup company here now offloading that chemical.”

Fire officials say they believe the load in the truck shifted creating the leak.

The spill has been contained.