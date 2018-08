Highway 45 Bypass closes again for construction

JACKSON, Tenn. —The U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and I-40 is blocked this weekend for construction.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says construction is for interchange improvements.

The construction will be for the north and southbound lanes, consisting of paving and construction of retaining walls from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Boulevard.

Some construction will also have the widening of I-40 from east of exit 79 to east of exit 82.