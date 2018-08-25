Meet Fluffernut, from Saving the Animals Together

If you are looking for a big dog in a small package, Fluffernut may be the dog you’ve been looking for.

He is a long haired mixed breed, around one year old, sporting his summer cut, which makes him even more attractive and outstanding!

He is very playful and loves playing with other dogs, and is OK with cats, but hasn’t been child tested.

Even though Fluffernut came from an abusive situation, he doesn’t let that hold him back. He enjoys going for walks, car rides and curling up on the couch.

Although he can be timid in new situations, once he is comfortable, he is your constant companion!

He hasn’t been around small children, but his outgoing personality is certainly willing to give it a try.

Fluffernut is up-to-date on all shots, is microchipped, has been neutered, is heartworm negative and is house broken.