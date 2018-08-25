Milan residents gather for annual “Dog Daze” festival

MILAN, Tenn. — The city of Milan gathered for their annual Milan Dawg Daze festival Saturday.

There were many events to look forward to at the festival including food vendors, pet pageants, antique car shows and a 5k race.

Milan residents were populated throughout the festival along with the Milan band fundraising.

Executive director of the Milan chamber of commerce tells us her favorite part of the festival.

“My favorite part of Dawg Daze is just the community coming out being together,” she said.

If you missed this years festival, be sure to catch it next year on the 4th Saturday of August.