TDOT blocks off US 45 bypass, I-40 this weekend for construction

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. 45 Bypass and I-40 is blocked this weekend for construction.

The construction is for interchange improvements on US 45 for the north and southbound lanes, for paving and construction of retaining walls from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd and for the widening of I-40 from east of Exit 79 to east of Exit 82.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26, from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. TDOT will close and detour I-40 east and westbound onto existing ramps at Exit 80 (Hwy 45 Bypass).

They will close and detour the Highway 45 Bypass south and northbound at the interchange to allow for demolition of existing pier footings.